SimpleMind is the world leader in cross platform Mind Mapping tools

More than 8 million users worldwide

Try it free! See our pricing
mac-devices-app Mac
windows-devices-app Windows
mobile-devices-app iPhone & iPad
android-devices-app Android

Analyze & learn

Analyze your thoughts and structure them with SimpleMind. The unique free lay-out allows you to organize your ideas exactly how you want it.
  • Multiple Mind Maps on one page.
  • Horizontal, Vertical, Top-down and List Auto layout, perfect for brainstorming.
  • Virtually unlimited page size and number of elements.
Learn more

Add media

A picture is worth a thousand words, add images to your Mind Map!
  • Add images or photos.
  • Add video recordings to topics (available on tablets and phones).
  • Add voice memos (available on tablets and phones).
Learn more
Ready to show your ideas to the world?
Try it free! See our pricing

What do our customers say?

Latest news

SimpleMind 1.26 released

Thursday April 23, 2020

Our first update for 2020 gives you a new way to start your mind map. You’ll also be to choose from multiple pre-built templates, such as To-Do lists or planners. Of course, you can still start with a blank page.…

Creating a mind map with SimpleMind Pro

Tuesday March 17, 2020

Creating a mind map with SimpleMind Pro is easy, fast and the result looks great. The video below shows how I build a mind map about my holiday. Part 1 Part 2 You've see me adding information that I might…

Version 1.24 All Platforms

Monday September 02, 2019

Our second feature update (version 1.24) for 2019 improves presentation capabilities. With support for "slideshows", you get fine-grained control over the presentation. Define the slides by selecting topics and play the slideshow in SimpleMind or export as a zipped set…