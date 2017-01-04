SimpleMind is the world leader in cross platform Mind Mapping tools
Analyze & learn
Analyze your thoughts and structure them with SimpleMind. The unique free lay-out allows you to organize your ideas exactly how you want it.
- Multiple Mind Maps on one page.
- Horizontal, Vertical, Top-down and List Auto layout, perfect for brainstorming.
- Virtually unlimited page size and number of elements.
Add media
A picture is worth a thousand words, add images to your Mind Map!
- Add images or photos.
- Add video recordings to topics (available on tablets and phones).
- Add voice memos (available on tablets and phones).
What do our customers say?
I’m growing increasingly dependent upon SimpleMind! I’m using it regularly for my writing, planning, presentations, and teaching.
Hillard Jason, MD, EdD - Clinical Professor, University of Colorado Denver
Outstanding software I use SimpleMind since 4 years now. Both on my android devices and PC. Before stumbling upon SimpleMind I've tested dozens of other mindmaps apps and without doubt this is best one.
Bartek Moniewski
Yes, the free version is great… but the power of this tool is found in the paid version. It’s worth every penny. I use SimpleMind to study with. Breaking down chapters of text by using the hyperlink capacity in the paid version allows me to dig deeper into my understanding of the relationship of ideas.
Craig Yager
Latest news
Version 1.24 All Platforms
Monday September 02, 2019
Our second feature update (version 1.24) for 2019 improves presentation capabilities. With support for "slideshows", you get fine-grained control over the presentation. Define the slides by selecting topics and play the slideshow in SimpleMind or export as a zipped set…